Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires Shares of 2,400 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NYSE:BX opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

