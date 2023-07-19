Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie's revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

