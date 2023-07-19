Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 1,788,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,275. The firm has a market cap of $987.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

