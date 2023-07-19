Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PDM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 1,788,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,275. The firm has a market cap of $987.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Piedmont Office Realty Trust
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.