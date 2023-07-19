Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $992,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 389,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 635,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 527,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.