Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $230,131.78 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $230,131.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 1,120,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,679. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

