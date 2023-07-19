PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
