PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

