Presearch Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $80,115.60 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

