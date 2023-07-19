Private Wealth Group LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,107. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.