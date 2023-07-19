Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF opened at $12.06 on Monday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.