Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIFGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF opened at $12.06 on Monday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

