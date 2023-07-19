Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

OTCMKTS PGUCY remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

