Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
OTCMKTS PGUCY remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
