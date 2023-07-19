Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Ero Copper stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.11. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Ero Copper by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,264 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.