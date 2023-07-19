Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut by Analyst

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTSI. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.