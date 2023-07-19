Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $354.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.30 and a 200-day moving average of $280.23. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $355.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

