Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 516,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 850,968 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.55.
Quantum-Si Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $540.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum-Si
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.