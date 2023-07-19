Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 516,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 850,968 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $540.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

