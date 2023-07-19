QV Investors Inc. Purchases 32,220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

