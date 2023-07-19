QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Lennox International comprises 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennox International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.90.

Shares of LII stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $335.52. 63,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,098. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $342.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

