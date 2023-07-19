QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,990 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.4 %

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 382,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

