Radix (XRD) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $459.18 million and $3.02 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,615,506,975 coins and its circulating supply is 7,817,313,889 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

