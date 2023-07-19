Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 206,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,363. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.