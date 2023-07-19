Rebecca Morrow Sells 5,589 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,219 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $12,823.88.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,532,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,575,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

