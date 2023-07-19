Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 14,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 59,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Rego Payment Architectures Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Rego Payment Architectures
Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments.
