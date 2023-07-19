Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.97. Remark shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 163,624 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Remark Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

