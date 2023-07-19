ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.64. 551,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 899,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.