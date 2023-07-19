ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.64. 551,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 899,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after buying an additional 212,982 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 5,886,892 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 1,078,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

