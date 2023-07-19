Request Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.49 million and $477,719.01 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07938101 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $701,435.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

