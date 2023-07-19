Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 169.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,681 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,738 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after buying an additional 284,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

