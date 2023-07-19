Research Analysts Set Expectations for GoGold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of GGD stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.82 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.27. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.71.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of C$10.29 million for the quarter.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

