Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,349 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

