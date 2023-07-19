Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,630.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,116,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,112,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

