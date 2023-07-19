RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

MA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.91. 591,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $378.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

