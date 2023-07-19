RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 3,045,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,905. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $323.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

