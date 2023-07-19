RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.07. 348,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

