RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. 808,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,230. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

