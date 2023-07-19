RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $73.05 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $73,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,684. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.