RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 1,144,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,714. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

