RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE MAA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,133. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.