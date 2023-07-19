RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,132. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

