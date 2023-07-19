Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $18.08 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

