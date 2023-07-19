Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $207.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.71). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.71), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares traded.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

