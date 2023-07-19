RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EENEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.73) to GBX 940 ($12.29) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.35) to GBX 1,010 ($13.21) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.72) to GBX 870 ($11.38) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

RS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. RS Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

