Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUMBW. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 852,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the period.

Rumble Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RUMBW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 9,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,840. Rumble has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

