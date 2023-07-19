Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $567,475.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.