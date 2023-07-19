Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,865,324,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

