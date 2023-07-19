Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $523.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

