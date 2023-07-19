Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

