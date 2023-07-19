Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,713,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.