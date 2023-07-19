Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
