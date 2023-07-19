Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

