Secret Hits One Day Volume of $3,846.46 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Secret has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $3,846.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00232163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0027529 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,391.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

