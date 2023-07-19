Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Volume of $362.13 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 853.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 899.1% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $362.13 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.79 or 1.00010480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004388 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $432.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

