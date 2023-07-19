Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.41

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.41 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 22.70 ($0.30). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 92,274 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,355.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

