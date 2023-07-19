SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 10,650 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $28,435.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jing Nealis sold 10,763 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $20,987.85.

On Friday, May 19th, Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $15,479.10.

On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,260.70.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SES remained flat at $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 878,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,977. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.67. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.